King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,167 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,192 shares of company stock worth $5,437,448 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

