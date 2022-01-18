HAP Trading LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. HAP Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Water Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 46,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,769.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.