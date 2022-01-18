Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lifted to Buy at Truist Securities

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 101.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LLNW. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 75.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

