National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 227.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 28.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 28.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 29.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 104.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.01%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

