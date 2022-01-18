William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $43.94 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 805,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,845 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $43,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

IAA stock opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

