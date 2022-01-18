William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $39,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Amundi purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in shares of Linde by 124.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Linde by 142.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Linde by 49.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $328.63 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.03. The company has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

