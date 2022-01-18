Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $60.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

