William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,537 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.56% of Encore Capital Group worth $36,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECPG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,490,000 after buying an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after buying an additional 579,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

ECPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $614,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,839,700. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.43. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

