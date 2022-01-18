Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stake Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 48,672.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888,279 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Werner Enterprises worth $39,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

