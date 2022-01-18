Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.69.
ILMN stock opened at $405.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.