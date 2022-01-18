Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.69.

ILMN stock opened at $405.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

