Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.35% from the company’s current price.
WOOF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Shares of WOOF opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $1,160,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at about $2,586,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 250,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at about $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
