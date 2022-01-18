Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.35% from the company’s current price.

WOOF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of WOOF opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $1,160,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at about $2,586,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 648,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 250,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at about $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

