Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $970,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,972 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,112. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk stock opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

