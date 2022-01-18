Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after buying an additional 256,956 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,648,000 after buying an additional 866,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 431.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 448.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 441.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 49,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

