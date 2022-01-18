Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 705.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,804 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,050,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,744,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 235,184 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIX opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

