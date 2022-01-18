AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Western Union stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

