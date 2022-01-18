45,314 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

