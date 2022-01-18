AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87,950 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

AUY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

