AGF Investments Inc. Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Yum China by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 6.0% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.