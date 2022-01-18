Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,742 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.37. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $287,358. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

