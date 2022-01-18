Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol stock opened at $81.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

