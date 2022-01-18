Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Coeur Mining worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 50.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,590 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 934,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -254.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

