Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of XPO Logistics worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $89.76. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.04.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

