Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $206,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after acquiring an additional 495,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,175,000 after buying an additional 346,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

