Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.74.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 421,541 shares of company stock worth $104,689,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $167.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

