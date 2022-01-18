Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $324,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 45,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99.

