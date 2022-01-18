Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 1,268.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.