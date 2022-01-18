California Public Employees Retirement System Has $167.91 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $167,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.30.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

