California Public Employees Retirement System Has $167.91 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,503,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $167,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.12. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.885 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.30.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

