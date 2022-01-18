California Public Employees Retirement System Has $153.33 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $153,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $308.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.78.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.