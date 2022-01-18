Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 1,744 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.01% of Ambarella worth $57,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 76,262 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total transaction of $565,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $155.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.73 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.06.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

