KBC Group NV Sells 2,628 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of FMC worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FMC by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,950,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

