Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after purchasing an additional 607,863 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 572,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

