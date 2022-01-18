Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Zoetis has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $206.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoetis stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,874 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Zoetis worth $86,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.