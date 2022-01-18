World Asset Management Inc Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVR by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,359.25.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,718.00 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,950.62 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,568.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,219.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $65.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

