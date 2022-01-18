Forsta AP Fonden Sells 8,100 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 124.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $1,985,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $290.30 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $290.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.74.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

