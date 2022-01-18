Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,239 shares of company stock worth $1,267,980 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

