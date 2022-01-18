Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $24,027,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at $22,695,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,833,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $114.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.23. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

