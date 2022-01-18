Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 12,681 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,806 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.75. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.