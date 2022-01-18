Sarcophagus Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002504 BTC on popular exchanges. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $16.38 million and $133,282.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00059459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00070067 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.59 or 0.07546507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,720.40 or 0.99836563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

