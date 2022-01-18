Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Target Price at $23.43

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. lowered their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $550,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $29,048.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 415,799 shares of company stock worth $5,953,092 and have sold 20,142 shares worth $319,851. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in EverQuote by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $478.67 million, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.16. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

