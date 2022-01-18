Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $181.12 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.39.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $2,681,686.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $2,155,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,761 shares of company stock worth $128,008,054. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

