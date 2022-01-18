Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 23,931 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at about $41,859,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349,182 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEN opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

