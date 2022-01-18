Citigroup Inc. Sells 48,892 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,892 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.30% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $35,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

