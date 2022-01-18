West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,169 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $33,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST stock opened at $379.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.