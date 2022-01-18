NextDAO (NAX) Market Cap Hits $2.27 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $233,567.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00059459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001068 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,252,569,370 coins and its circulating supply is 2,212,337,261 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

