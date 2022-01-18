Loser Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $867,635.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $867,635.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00059459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00070067 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.59 or 0.07546507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,720.40 or 0.99836563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007664 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

