NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

TDOC stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

