World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

