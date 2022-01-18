O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 79,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,988 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,788,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $288.28 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $230.15 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.19 and its 200-day moving average is $269.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

