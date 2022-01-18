HAP Trading LLC Buys New Shares in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Veoneer by 66.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Veoneer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Veoneer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Veoneer by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veoneer by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNE opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Veoneer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

